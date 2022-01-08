Short Interest in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Decreases By 50.6%

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the November 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $12.84 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

In related news, insider Bradley Tank sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $35,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $106,636.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.