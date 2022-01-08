Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Rises By 29.3%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,600 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 227,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 122.3 days.

Shares of NCMGF stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. Newcrest Mining has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Newcrest Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.