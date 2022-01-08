Short Interest in NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Declines By 25.0%

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NuGene International stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. NuGene International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.
NuGene International Company Profile
