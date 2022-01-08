Short Interest in NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Declines By 25.0%

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NuGene International stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. NuGene International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get NuGene International alerts:

NuGene International Company Profile

NuGene International, Inc engages in the research, development, and sales and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NuGene International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuGene International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.