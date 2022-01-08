Short Interest in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Increases By 25.2%

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised ONE Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 93.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

OGS traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 229,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

