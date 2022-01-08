Short Interest in Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Declines By 27.0%

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,813,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OPTI stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Optec International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
Optec International Company Profile
