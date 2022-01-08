Short Interest in Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Declines By 27.0%

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,813,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OPTI stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Optec International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Optec International Company Profile

Optec International, Inc is a worldwide distributor of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer and third-generation OPTIMUM LED lighting solutions. It provides green technologies for continued reduction of fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on June 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

