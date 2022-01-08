Short Interest in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expands By 22.9%

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,400 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 232,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Orthofix Medical stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 32,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,192. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.08 million, a P/E ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Orthofix Medical news, CFO Rice Doug purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Paolucci purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
Orthofix Medical Company Profile
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
