Short Interest in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expands By 22.9%

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,400 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 232,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Orthofix Medical stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 32,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,192. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.08 million, a P/E ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CFO Rice Doug purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Paolucci purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

