Short Interest in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Rises By 24.2%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Pearson stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.30. 248,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pearson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

