Short Interest in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Decreases By 31.5%

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Argus raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,947. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

