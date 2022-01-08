Short Interest in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Drops By 23.4%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Regional Health Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Regional Health Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regional Health Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Regional Health Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

Shares of Regional Health Properties stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. Regional Health Properties has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.04.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.