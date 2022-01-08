Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Declines By 39.8%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the November 30th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTNTF remained flat at $$74.41 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

