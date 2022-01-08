Short Interest in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Drops By 29.8%

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of SRV stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $35.94.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
