Short Interest in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Drops By 29.8%

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of SRV stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11,192.8% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,892 shares in the last quarter.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

