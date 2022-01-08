Short Interest in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Grows By 19.4%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.59.

Get Thryv alerts:

Shares of THRY stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.03. Thryv has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thryv will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 177.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after buying an additional 1,423,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $71,802,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $42,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 114.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after buying an additional 357,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 86.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after buying an additional 270,979 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.