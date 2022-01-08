Short Interest in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expands By 20.1%

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,700 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 482,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $15.62. 394,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,731. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

