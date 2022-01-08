Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Declines By 40.8%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the November 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.99.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

