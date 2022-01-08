Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Rises By 20.0%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of TKHVY stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $21.16.

Several research firms have commented on TKHVY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 17.10 to 21.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

