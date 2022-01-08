Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Rises By 20.0%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of TKHVY stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $21.16.

Several research firms have commented on TKHVY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 17.10 to 21.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

