Showcase Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66,020.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $156,868.51 and approximately $66,020.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00059784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00077832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.78 or 0.07597642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00075029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,812.63 or 0.99999902 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

