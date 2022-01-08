Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Up 26.7% in December

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 47,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $128,542.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 295,339 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 99,814 shares during the period. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at $8,979,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 9.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the second quarter valued at $2,550,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $21.80. 286,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

