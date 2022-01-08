Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Shares Down 4%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) was down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 50,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 81,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. Its portfolio include Ulaan Ovoo in Mongolia, Pulacayo in Bolivia, Titan in Ontario, and Gibellini in Nevada. The company was founded on November 6, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Elephant Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Elephant Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.