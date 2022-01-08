Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Shares Down 1.5%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 145,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 195,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

About Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF)

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

