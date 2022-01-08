SingularityNET Market Cap Hits $152.16 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $152.16 million and $4.30 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00061848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005613 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,749,675 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

