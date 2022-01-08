Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,600 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 2,989,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37,406.0 days.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 42.65% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

