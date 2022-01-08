Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $54.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

SKX stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

