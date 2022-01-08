Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Upgraded by Mackie to “Buy”

Mackie upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLHG. Raymond James cut shares of Skylight Health Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skylight Health Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skylight Health Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of SLHG opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Skylight Health Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. Skylight Health Group had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%. Equities analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLHG. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

