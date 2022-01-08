SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of SGH opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Shares of SMART Global are scheduled to split on Wednesday, February 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 159.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SMART Global by 618.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 59.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter worth $170,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

