Smartshare Reaches Market Cap of $278,432.95 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $278,432.95 and $6,577.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00115069 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013374 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

