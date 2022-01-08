Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Shares Up 2%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 574,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,146,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIRC)

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides installation of solar panels and roofing for commercial and residential properties. Its projects include Desert Willows, Hacienda Heights, LTV Plaza, the Vineyards, Tuscan Hills, Willowcrest Condos. The company was founded by Dave Massey on May 01, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, CA.

