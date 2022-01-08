SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.45.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. SolarWinds has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the third quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $171,000.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

