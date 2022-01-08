SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.11

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.11 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 25.65 ($0.35). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 25.80 ($0.35), with a volume of 896,940 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOLG. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.61) target price on shares of SolGold in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.75) target price on shares of SolGold in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.75) price objective on shares of SolGold in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £591.80 million and a PE ratio of -23.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

