Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 122,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,271,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.30. 113,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,864,320. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.04. The company has a market capitalization of $395.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

