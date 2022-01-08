Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,455 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 4.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 93.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter.

UFEB stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $28.05.

