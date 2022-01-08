Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,371 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

RCM stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.