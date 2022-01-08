Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 175 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $116.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.34 and its 200 day moving average is $123.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

