Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 330,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $224,434,000 after buying an additional 284,145 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $31.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,032.92. 438,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,249,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,074.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $854.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. raised their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $889.87.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

