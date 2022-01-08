Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,610 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $272.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.65. The company has a market cap of $681.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.63.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.