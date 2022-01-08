Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 15,420 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,420 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.72. The company has a market cap of $351.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.01.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.