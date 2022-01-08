Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 16,800 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 49,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 50,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Vale by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 689,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 89,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE VALE opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VALE. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.