Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 28,000 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 57,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBD opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.99. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.0028 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

