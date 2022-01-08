Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,300 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONN. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 481,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 565,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SONN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 716,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,668. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. The company has a market cap of $23.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.57.

SONN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.