SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.54

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 76229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOPH. Cowen started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. Research analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,889,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,259,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,554,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000.

About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

