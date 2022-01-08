SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 97,603 shares.The stock last traded at $55.56 and had previously closed at $55.46.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

