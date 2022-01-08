SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Position Decreased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

