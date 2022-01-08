SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Stake Cut by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

XHB opened at $79.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $77.43.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

