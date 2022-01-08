Spectrum Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.34 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

