Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Trading Down 2.5%

Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 2.92 and last traded at 3.07. Approximately 621,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 719,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPIR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.05 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Spire Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Spire Global alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 4.41.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by -0.18. The business had revenue of 9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 9.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Spire Global Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.