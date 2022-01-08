Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded by Truist to “Buy”

Truist upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

SPR stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $47.45. 1,939,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,076. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

