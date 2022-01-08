Splinterlands (SPS) Market Capitalization Hits $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00059207 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00076358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.20 or 0.07549898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00074131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,554.56 or 0.99876762 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

