Splintershards Market Capitalization Achieves $60.94 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $60.94 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006065 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010107 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 453,437,499 coins and its circulating supply is 348,834,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

