Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $160.00 at Piper Sandler

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.96.

Splunk stock opened at $114.79 on Thursday. Splunk has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average is $141.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Splunk by 20.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,701 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $139,067,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,798,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,642,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,957,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

