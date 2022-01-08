Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRAD. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $16.48 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $180,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $69,692,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,260,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $22,630,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $11,911,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

