Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 134,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 720,263 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.92.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,520,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,804,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,819,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,502,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH)

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.